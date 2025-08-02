Tasmania senator Josh Dolega uses first speech to speak to queer youth

Labor senator Josh Dolega delivered his first speech in parliament this week and said he hoped his presence in the parliament would give hope to young queer people considering a career in politics.

Senator Dolega joins the parliament filling a casual vacancy caused by Senator Anne Urquhart moving to the House of Representatives at the recent federal election.

Dolega will serve the remainder of Urquhart’s term which is due to expire in 2028. The former fitness instructor turned union organiser is the second gay senator from Tasmania, following former Greens leader Bob Brown.

Delivering his inaugural speech on Wednesday Senator Dolega said he never expected to end up in parliament.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would be here, and it’s probably one of the most special things about it for me,” the senator said. “It’s a testament to the great Australian Labor Party that, no matter who you are, how much money your family has, your gender, your sexuality, your race or your ethnicity, you can become someone that represents your community in a branch, in the party room or even in this incredible place.”

Senator Dolega shared that he met his partner, who is also named Josh, while working in a call centre over 20 years ago.

“It’s not lost upon me—the sense of responsibility of being Labor’s first openly gay senator for Tasmania. I hope me being here today can give hope to young queer people that you, too, can come to this great place.

“But, more importantly, I hope you know that you’re already seen, you’re understood and you are represented. I acknowledge other LGBTQI+ MPs and senators and the contributions that they have made to progress for our community.” he shared.

Senator Dolega shared that in his youth he experienced hated and violence and often wondered if he’d ever find someone to love, and love him back.

“I don’t bring all this up as a sign of weakness but to give a sense of hope and as a shining light to young queer people.

“If you are going through a tough time, if you’re wondering if someone will love you, if you’re wondering if things will get better, I want you to know that, yes, you can find love and that you are loved and that things will be okay. Find your safety net and latch on to what makes you happy.” Senator Dolega said.

During his speech he also gave a shout out to veteran LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner Rodney Croome and the role he’s played in advancing LGBTIQA+ rights in Tasmania.