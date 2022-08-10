Tasmanian doctors voice their support for conversion therapy bans

Forty Tasmanian doctors have signed an open letter to Tasmania’s politicians in support of the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute’s recommendation for a ban on LGBTIQA+ conversion practices.

The open letter was organised by GPs, Dr Miranda Hann and Dr Shannon Lovell-Greene.

Dr Hann said conversion therapy and toehr change and suppression techniques can cause significant mental harm to people.

“Our open letter shows Tasmanian doctors oppose conversion practices and support the TLRI’s proposal to prohibit such practices.”

“According to recent national and local research, conversion practices cause deep mental harm to those vulnerable people who experience them.”

“Conversion practices also bring the medical professions into disrepute because they are a form of non-medical practice performed by unqualified people providing a harmful and completely discredited ‘therapy’.”

Dr Hann said the open statement refutes the unfounded criticism that a conversion practice ban will have a chilling effect on doctors providing treatment to trans and gender diverse young people.

“The TLRI proposals support existing guidelines for treating young trans and gender diverse people and propose a process of consultation between health authorities and health professionals to ensure these guidelines are always up to date.”

The open letter has been emailed to all Tasmanian state politicians with requests for meetings.

The Tasmanian branch of the Australian Medical Association has already written to all state politicians supporting a conversion ban and the TLRI model for such a ban.

Source: Media Release

