Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Tasmanian lawmakers urged to take action on conversion therapy

News

Lawmakers in Tasmania are being urged to take action on a conversion therapy ban following the passage of new laws in South Australia.

Equality Tasmania has warned that Tasmania risks being the last state to ban conversion practices after the South Australian Parliament last night passed a law banning conversion in that state.

Spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said it left Tasmania as one of only two states with no protections.

Rodney Croome

“The only states without conversion bans are now Western Australia and Tasmania.”

“Survivors of conversion practices in Tasmania are three to four times more likely to have PTSD and attempt suicide.”

“This is why a ban has been supported by all major health bodies including the Tasmanian branch of the Australian Medical Association.” Croome said.

“We urge Tasmanian law-makers to make banning conversion practices a priority so that our state does not become a haven for conversion practitioners thrown out of the other states.”

Last year the Tasmanian Government unveiled a draft conversion bill that was condemned for being “worse than useless“.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

