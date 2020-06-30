Taylor Schilling of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ introduces girlfriend to world

Orange Is The New Black star Taylor Schilling has introduced her partner to the world as Pride Month comes to a close.

Schilling reshared a post from partner, artist Emily Ritz, featuring the pair embracing in the wilderness.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be by your side @tayjschilling. Happy Pride!,” the post read.

Schilling has spoken on her sexuality in her past, saying she prefers not to put a label on it, telling The Times in 2019 she had been in relationships with men and women.

The actor also paid tribute to LGBTIQ+ rights pioneer Marsha P. Johnson to mark the end of Pride Month.

“Here because of women like you,” Schilling wrote, “Happy Pride my friends.”

Orange Is The New Black starred Schilling as the fictional version (Piper Chapman) of the original book’s author, Piper Kerman, a bisexual woman who spends time behind bars for money laundering.

Schilling has also started in numerous films including Argo, Emilio Estevez’ The Public, and 2019 horror The Prodigy.

