Teaser trailer for ‘Respect’ shows Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin

The world has got it’s first look at Jennifer Hudson portraying soul legend Aretha Franklin with the teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic Respect dropping overnight.

Hudson scored a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls which was her film debut back in 2006. Many are suggesting this role might see her return to the Oscar stage when the awards are given out in 2021.

The life story of Aretha Franklin will also feature Forrest Whitaker, Marlon Wayons, Queen Latifah, Audra McDonald, Tate Donovan and Heather Headley. Mary J Blige appears as singer Dinah Washington.

Aretha Franklin was involved in the development of the film up until her death in August 2018. The film was originally scheduled to release in August, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now have a limited release in the U.S. on Christmas Day, before a full wide release on January 15.

Check out the trailer.

