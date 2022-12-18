‘Teen Wolf’ creator returns with new series ‘Wolf Pack’

Paramount+ original series Wolf Pack, written and produced by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, will premiere exclusively on Friday 27 January.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills.

Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire.

As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Wolf Pack cast members also include Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Additional cast includes Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, James Martinez, Amy Pietz, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams and Sean Philip Glasgow.

Written and executive produced by Jeff Davis, the series is a part of his multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Davis is also writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ original film Teen Wolf: The Movie, which is produced by MTV Entertainment and MGM.

Wolf Pack comes to Paramount+ on Friday 27 January.

