Teena McQueen loses spot as Liberal party Vice President

Teena McQueen has lost her position as vice president of the Liberal party after moderates and many conservatives teamed up to ensure she was not elected for another term.

Liberal members met in Canberra over the weekend for a gathering of the party’s federal council, electing the executive and voting on key policy areas. On Friday night McQueen failed in her bid to be re-elected as vice president.

Instead, Caroline Inge, Gerry Wheeler, Ben Small and Alexandra Sinenko was successful in their bids to join the governing body.

McQueen, who is seen as a figure of the hard-right angered many party members when she appeared to celebrate conservative Liberals losing their seats at the federal election. McQueen said the party should “rejoice” at the loss of the “lefties”.

Since becoming the party’s vice president in 2017 McQueen’s regular commentary in the media has frustrated many party members. She appears reguarly on Sky News to give her views on the news and politics of the day, and also had a disastrous appearance on the ABC’s Q and A program.

Earlier this year McQueen criticised the US government over their success in securing the release of basketballer Brittany Griner from a Russian prison, while in the lead up to the federal election she made disparaging comments about the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. She previously labeled Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s attempt to introduce religious discrimination legislation as “a hot mess”.

In 2021 Teena McQueen was awarded The Elaine, a satirical award for the most sexist comments made by women in Australian public life. McQueen reportedly commented in a meeting, “I would kill to be sexually harassed at the moment.”

Her comment was made in the wake of the alleged rape of Parliament House staffer Brittany Higgins, and as several Liberal Ministers faced accusations of harassment.

