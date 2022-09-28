Tegan and Sara share bratty new pop single ‘I Can’t Grow Up’

Canadian duo Tegan and Sara have shared another new track from their forthcoming 10th studio album CRYBABY, due out October 21 via Mom+Pop Music.

I Can’t Grow Up is a self-described “snotty nosed pop song about not being able to grow out of bad habits in relationships.” The official video directed by Mark Myers, matches the song’s playfulness and the duo’s charisma.

The new song “was musically inspired by Chicago band Dehd and their album Flower of Devotion,” according to Sara Quin.

“The song started on bass, an instrument I’d never written with until CRYBABY, and I was channeling a little bit of Emily Kempf from Dehd, and Peter Hook from New Order. My partner had traveled back to the US, after a year of being stuck in Canada during the pandemic, and I was enjoying late nights alone writing music and singing full tilt in the basement.”.

Tegan and Sara’s Amazon Freevee series High School, which is based on the twins’ critically acclaimed, New York Times-bestselling memoir of the same name, recently debuted its first three episodes at the Toronto International Film Festival, ahead of its October 14 debut on Amazon Freevee.

In Australia, all eight episodes will premiere as a binge from October 28 on Prime Video. The show was co-created and executive produced by Tegan and Sara Quin and Clea DuVall, who also features as a director on select episodes. Shot in Calgary and produced by Plan B Entertainment and Amazon Studios, High School stars TikTok creators and TV newcomers Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, portraying the high school versions of Tegan and Sara. Special guest stars Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer play the twins’ parents.

I Can’t Grow Up is out now.

Image: Eluvier Acosta

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.