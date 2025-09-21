Telethon partners with ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for special fundraising shows

The smash-hit Disney Broadway musical Beauty and the Beast is joining forces with Telethon to support vulnerable children with extra-special fundraising performances.

From Monday, 22 September, audiences will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the cast during a special bucket collection period to support the vital work of Telethon Perth. Fat Cat will also make a special appearance on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 September to entertain the youngsters.

- Advertisement -

After an incredible national tour enchanting well over 1.2 million Australians in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, Perth is the final stop and the last opportunity to see the show in Australia.

The stellar Australian principal cast includes Perth-born and raised Shubshri Kandiah as Belle, Brendan Xavier as Beast, Rohan Browne as Lumiere, Gareth Jacobs as Cogsworth, Jayde Westaby as Mrs. Potts, Jackson Head as Gaston.

You will also see Adam Di Martino as Le Fou, Wanneroo-raised Rodney Dobson as Belle’s father Maurice, Hayley Martin as Babette, and Alana Tranter as Madame.

The show was produced by the Disney Theatrical Group, whose works include the much-loved Aladdin, The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Frozen. Members of the original Broadway team returned to reimagine this Disney favourite.

30 tonnes of flying scenery and 50 tonnes of automation and staging are hauled into Crown Theatre to recreate the French provincial town.

There’s also a total of 300 costumes and 119 wigs in the show. Each wig takes 14 people 40 hours per wig to hand-knot individual hairs: the equivalent of 191 days straight.

Beauty and the Beast is at Crown Theatre from Thursday, 24 July until Sunday, 12 October. For more, head to crownperth.com.au