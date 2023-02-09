‘That! Feels Good!’ Jessie Ware leads album reveal with disco single ‘Pearls’

UK’s beloved pop chameleon Jessie Ware has announced the upcoming release of her fifth album That! Feels Good!, alongside the release of the album’s second single Pearls.

Pearls offers a funk-infused disco that revels in the euphoria of dancing under the light of a mirror ball.



“Pearls is a record that doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance,” Jessie says of the new single.

“It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie and Chaka Khan and I guess attempts to show – in lightness – all the hats I try to wear (usually at the same time).

“It’s the second song you will hear from my collaboration with Stuart Price and Coffee – with the wonderful addition of Sarah Hudson – and hopefully gives you a taste of the fun we have working together.”

Speaking on the follow up to the brilliant 2020 release What’s Your Pleasure?, Jessie says the new album is a culmination of a decade of exploring who she is.

“That! Feels Good! stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance.”

Pearls follows Free Yourself, the first infectiously danceable offering from the upcoming LP.

That! Feels Good! releases on April 28.

