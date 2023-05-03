The 24-hour play generator is back for another round of rapid creativity

Time constraints can certainly help creativity, and a deadline can do wonders for productivity. That’s certainly what the participants in the WA Youth Theatre Company’s 24Hour Play Generator will be hoping.

This annual event sees the freshest new talent bring an idea from concept to page, to stage, all in 24 hours. This year is the 7th outing for the event and it’s a great one to go along to.

The highly anticipated event takes participants to their creative edge across two days, commencing at the King Street Arts Centre on Saturday 3rd June (Writing Day), and culminating in a wild night of performances at the Subiaco Arts Centre on Saturday 10th June.

WAYTCo’s 24Hour Play Generator incubates some of the most exciting and untapped talent around.

At the break of dawn, under exquisite pressure, a group of emerging writers aged 15 to 26 work for 12 hours straight, assisted by experienced dramaturgs, to create fresh out of the oven, new short plays.

That evening a 24Hour Play Generator Judging panel selects six winning plays. First thing in the new week, these winning scripts are issued to six directors who – in a new twist in the format of WAYTCo’s 24Hr Play Generator – will have a chance to wrap their heads around the new work before walking through the doors of the Subiaco Arts Centre at break of dawn the following Saturday.

The directors will work intensively with six WAYTCo-member casts for the next 12 hours to bring the works to life. Finally, at the 24th hour, the audience arrives to enjoy six world premieres in one evening: The newest and freshest work in the country!

This year’s directors include an outstanding line-up of WA’s established artist talent including Alex Stefensen, Libby Klysz, Cezera Critti-Schnaars, Andrew Sutherland, Alexa Taylor and Tom Heath. These artists draw on their long and varied experience to realise the emerging playwrights’ and actors’ creative endeavours in a whirlwind 24-hour production process.

OUTinPerth dropped by the event a few years ago when all the writers were studiously working on their words, and the final performance is always a roller-coaster ride of experiences stories and themes.

The highly acclaimed community group recently bid farewell to their Artistic Director James Berlyn who has guided them through several years of highly praised work. Under his guidance the company has produced many award-winning performances.

Tickets to the performance are on sale now.

OIP Staff

