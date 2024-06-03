Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

The 24Hour Play Generator is back for 2024

Culture

A wild ride of fun, freedom, and creativity, 24Hour Play Generator ‘24 will be jam-packed with WA youth talent, ambition, and determination. Strap yourselves in as the plays jump from page to stage in 24 hours!

This June, WA Youth Theatre Company (WAYTCo) presents its signature 24Hour Play Generator, one of the most anticipated nights on the winter theatre-goers calendar.

Delivering on the excitement for the eighth consecutive year, WAYTCo has mastered the model, producing six new ten-minute plays in a whirlwind production process – without fail some of the freshest and boldest work in the country!

On Saturday June 22, Writing Day, a room full of keen young writers aged 15-26 will pen for 12 hours straight, assisted by dramaturgs Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa, Donna Hughes, Emily McClean and WAYTCo’s own Amelia Burke.

Six writers will, that night, have their work identified for staging. At break of dawn, on Saturday June 29, each director will receive a winning script, a youth assistant, a youth cast, and a space within the Subiaco Arts Centre in which to carry out an intense 12-hour development and rehearsal.

At the 24th hour, 7:30pm, audience members will fill the main auditorium, hungry for a share in the excitement.

New Artistic Director Amelia Burke’s selection of professional WA directors includes Bobbi Henri, Gita Bezard, Michael McCall, Rachel McMurray, and seasoned 24Hr directors Alexandria Steffensen and Alexa Taylor.

What will these experienced hands do with youngbloods and a furiously ticking clock?

Tickets to the performance are on sale now.

