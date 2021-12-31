The 60 Four celebrate the music of the 60s this Fringe World

The 60 Four are bringing their highly successful 60s music act to Perth’s Fringe World for three performances at the stunning Rendezvous Hotel Perth Scarborough.

Ben Francis, Lachlan Williams, Finnegan Green and Kyle Hall will take their award-winning, critically acclaimed popular South Australian act to the West for the first time, as borders begin to open since the Covid-19 pandemic halted touring acts.

The 60 Four have wowed audiences throughout South Australia for five years, with their sharp suits, slick moves and tight harmonies, with hits from 60s megastars including The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Four Seasons and Johnny O’Keefe. They’ve receive exclusively 5-star reviews and, earlier this year, received a Best Music Award during the Adelaide Fringe.

Director and lead vocalist, Ben Francis, says the group is looking forward to connecting to a new audience in Western Australia, a state which the group has a direct connection to.

“As a highly successful South Australian act, it feels right that Western Australia is our first national foray. One of our members, Kyle Hall, has lived in Perth for the past three years where he studied a Bachelor of Arts (Music Theatre) at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.”

Their performances in Perth will feature a spectacular 9-piece band made up of local Western Australian musicians.

“This is really important to us. We want to connect and partner with locals whenever we can, so providing work to emerging musicians from WAAPA is a no-brainer.”

There is no denying that the past two years have been a tumultuous year for the arts and entertainment industry; and The 60 Four have seen this first hand. Their 2020 Adelaide Fringe season finished a mere six hours before the first national restrictions came into effect, and their 2021 season was shortened to just three Adelaide performances due to border closures and continuing restrictions.

The 60 Four: In Concert will be presented at The Grand Ballroom at the Rendezvous Hotel Perth Scarborough at Friday 21st January 8pm, Saturday 22nd January 8pm and Sunday 23rd January 3pm. Tickets are on sale through fringeworld.com.au

