‘The Age of Pleasure’: Janelle Monáe unveils new album & single

The multi-talented Janelle Monáe has dropped her brand new single Lipstick Lover, leading her upcoming album The Age of Pleasure.

“As we enter into The Age Of Pleasure, Lipstick Lover is our freeassmothafucka anthem inspired by f.a.m. for f.a.m,” Monáe says of the track.

“This is our oasis made with love, rooted in self acceptance, throbbing in self discovery, and signed with cherry red kisses from me to you.”

The new album also includes her acclaimed single Float, featuring Seun Kuti and Egypt 80.

Launching her new era on the cover of EBONY magazine, the album has been described as her queerest expression to date.

Lipstick Lover is out now.

