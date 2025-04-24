The Amazing Race drops celebrity team over inappropriate language to Luke and Sassy Scott

The latest celebrity edition of The Amazing Race – Australia has been filming it’s journey around the globe but there are reports that one of the teams has been disqualified over inappropriate comments being made to another set of contestants.

The cast for the next season has been announced with thirteen teams in the reality TV competition, each vying for the chance to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

- Advertisement -

The contestants include Aesha Scott from Below Deck who is joined by her fiancé Scott Dobson. There’s SAS Australia host Ant Middelton and his brother Dan, Olympian Bronte Campbell and her fiancé Benfield Lainchbury, AFL star Brndan Fevola and his daughter LEni, and parkour athlete Dom ‘Tomato’ Di Tommaso who’ll be joined by his best mate DJ Marx Marsters.

Add to the mix comedian Ed Kavalee and his wife Tiffiny Hall, podcasters brothers Luke and Scott ‘Sassy’ O’Halloran, Food critic and former Masterchef host Melissa Leong with best friend Leah Wilson, mother and daughter social media stars Lindy and Stella Kilm, actor and singer Rob Mills and his fiancé TV host Georgie Tunny.

Plus comedian Steph Tisdell has signed up for the race with her brother Ben who is an emergency room doctor. Actor brothers Stephen and Bernard Curry are onboard and former Big Brother host and author Gretel Killeen is taking on the challege with her daughter Epiphany Mason.

The Herald Sun has reported that one team has been kicked off the show over inappropriate comments made off camera during an incident with Luke O’Halloran and his gay brother Sassy Scott.

The comments allegedly came from Dan Middleton, the brother of SAS Australia host Ant Middleton. There is no suggestion that Ant Middelton said anything inappropriate.

The comments were reportedly shared with producers by AFL great Brendan Fevola, who reportedly threatened to leave the show unless they took action against Dan Middelton.

Channel 10 have confirmed that one team has left the competition.

“Network 10 takes the health, safety and wellbeing of all contestants seriously,” a spokesperson told the newspaper.

“Following a breach of the production’s code of conduct by one contestant, on a day off during production, a team from The Amazing Race Australia was disqualified and swiftly sent home.”

Luke and Sassy Scott became hugely popular through their podcast series during the Covid period, and they now tour the world with their live show.

OUTinPerth reached out to Ant Middleton for comment, but we understand he is currently scaling Mount Everest.