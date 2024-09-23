Luke and Sassy Scott entertain fans with hijinks, games and hilarity

In our world of fragmented media and algorithm driven content it’s not uncommon for some of us become huge fans of a television show, podcast or internet identity, while others will have no idea who they are.

The days of everyone staying home on Tuesday tonight to watch a show like Melrose Place are well behind us, and when we meet at the water cooler at work, rarely we have a shared experience to chat about.

Earlier this year when OUTinPerth reported on TikTok stars Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo breaking up some people shared in their heartbreak, others posted on our social media suggesting we were making people up and asking “who are these people?”

I’ll admit I only had a fleeting awareness of Instagram sensations and podcasters Luke and Sassy Scott, but they drew a large audience to the Perth Concert Hall on Saturday night.

Over the last few years Luke O’Halloran and his older and sassier brother Scott have built up a large following with 3.6 million people following them on TikTok, and a significant number of followers on other platforms.

Their podcast sees them sharing funny stories from their life while listeners contribute their own embarring stories and secrets. Their success has seen them rise to top of the Spotify charts. Now they’ve hit to road for a tour around the country.

The energetic duo launched on to the stage on Saturday night to a crowd who were amped to see the brothers in the flesh.

Older brother Scott is the sassy one, with no filter and a short attention span. Luke is the one who brings him back on track and provides the voice of reason and calmness in their antics.

Early in the show Luke pulls Scott up on his use of profanities, within the first ten minutes he’s dropped the C-bomb three times. It’s all part of their schtick.

Their show sees them sharing tales and recreating the many games they play in their online videos. Some involved the whole audience, while others see selected audience members pulled up on stage to take part.

From word challenges to blindfolded tasks, it’s a smorgasbord of parlor games and hijinks.

Overall though the show felt quite scripted, the pair often referred to things that had happened in rehearsal earlier in the day. Many successful podcasters come from the world of radio and can easily deliver a flow of conversation and banter, Luke and Sassy Scott’s delivery is more practiced.

Their success shows the power of social media and podcasts, and their journey filled with brotherly love is one to be admired.

The tour’s final show takes place tonight in Adelaide, and tickets are available.