The Avalanches team up with astronauts and scientists for a lockdown tune

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

The COVID lockdown period had seen some creative performances with orchestras, rock bands and choirs performing remotely.

The Avalanches, The International Space Orchestra, and CLYPSO have team up for a lockdown performance of new tune Wherever You Go. They’ve also released a version including Neneh Cherry and Jamie xx.

The combination of serious scientists and a cut ‘n paste sample heavy band is an unexpected collaboration. It’s the first time The Avalanches’ Robbie Chater and Tony DiBlasi have appeared in a music clip, despite having been a band for over to two decades. International Space Orchestra musicians comprise researchers, scientists and professors.

Join the party.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.