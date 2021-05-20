‘The Bachelorette’: Indigenous star Brooke Blurton to lead first mixed-gender series

One of Australia’s favourite reality series has revealed its next star will bring both Indigenous and bisexual representation for the very first time.

Noongar/Yamatji woman Brooke Blurton has been revealed as the next heartthrob to take on the title of The Bachelorette, after appearing on two previous seasons of The Bachelor as a contestant.

Brooke will be making history for the franchise as not only the first Indigenous star with the power of the roses in her hands, but also the first who celebrates their bisexual identity.

This time around applications are open to men and women seeking a shot at love with Blurton.

“Times are more progressive and sexuality and gender expression are just so fluid these days,” Blurton said of the news.

“I’m ready, I hope you are too!”

Contestant applications are open now.

Image: Instagram

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.