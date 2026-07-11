The best WA writing highlighted by Premier’s Book Awards

The 2026 Western Australian Premier’s Book Awards shortlist has been announced, recognising more than 30 authors and offering a snapshot of the voices shaping literature from Western Australia today.

Among the nominees are Holden Sheppard for his book King of Dirt, Andrea Thompson for Geraldine, Patrick Marlborough for his debut Knock Loose, and Kaya Ortiz for their poetry collection Past & Parallel Lives.

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Presented annually by the State Library of Western Australia, the Awards are the State’s leading literary honours, recognising excellence in writing across eight categories.

The shortlist was selected following a rigorous judging process by an independent panel of writers, industry professionals and keen readers from across Australia, chaired by previous winner Gerard McCann. It highlights the range of stories, perspectives and experiences emerging from Western Australia.

Premier Roger Cook said storytelling should be celebrated.

“Western Australia has an incredible creative community, and my Government is proud to celebrate the importance of storytelling through these awards.

“The books shortlisted for the Premier’s Book Awards showcase what it means to belong to, and connect to, a place like WA – and I know they stand up on the national stage too.

“Whether you’re a lifelong reader or you’ve been looking for a reason to get back into the habit of reading, I encourage all Western Australians to look up these titles and discover new voices in WA literature,” the Premier said.

Creative Industries Minister Simone McGurk also congratulated the shortlisted authors.

“Congratulations to the shortlisted authors across the many categories and genres. Readers will recognise established literary voices and be excited to discover new authors and emerging talent.

“This year’s shortlist demonstrates that some of the most compelling stories are those that emerge from the edges, challenge conventional narratives and broaden our understanding of the Western Australian story.

“The Premier’s Book Awards shortlist shows that the state of writing and our creative industries in WA is strong and reminds us of the power of a good book,” McGurk said.

Winners of the 2026 Western Australian Premier’s Book Awards will be announced in September, sharing in a total prize pool of $120,000.

Chief Executive Officer and State Librarian Catherine Clark said the Awards are about championing Western Australian writers while also galvanising the community to read more.

“The State Library of Western Australia has a mission to connect people with our state’s stories, and the 2026 shortlist makes this easy. It is an invitation to readers to discover a curated collection of contemporary writing across many genres and styles.

“In our role as a key institution in WA’s creative industries ecosystem, we are working to amplify the writing sector, providing more opportunities for writers to connect with readers, sell books and earn a living from their craft.

“The list gives readers the chance to experience the talent and creativity of Western Australian storytellers, knowing that each book will be a great read.”

In the lead-up to the Awards, the State Library of Western Australia will present Stories from the West, a one-day literary festival on Saturday, 8 August 2026, in Perth, featuring author talks, panel discussions and opportunities for readers to meet shortlisted writers.

Judging Chair Gerard McCann said this year’s shortlist reflects the range and resonance of contemporary writing.

“It is an absolute privilege to celebrate the extraordinary talent and creativity of Western Australian writers and to share their work with readers across our state and beyond.”

2026 WESTERN AUSTRALIAN PREMIER’S BOOK AWARDS SHORTLIST



Fiction Book of the Year ($15,000)

Chance and Necessity: A Novel of Narrogin and Williams by Rosanne Dingli

When She Was Gone by Sara Foster

King of Dirt by Holden Sheppard

I Am Nannertgarrook by Tasma Walton

O’Keefe by David Whish-Wilson



Non-Fiction Book of the Year ($15,000)

My Fight with PD: A Neurologist with Parkinson’s Disease by David Blacker

No Time for Makeup: The Life of a Flying Doctor and Paediatrician by Elizabeth Green

How Not to Become a Grumpy Old Bugger: A Bloke’s Guide to Living a Better Life by Geoff Hutchinson

The Shameful Isles: The True Story of North-West Australia’s Fatal Experiment with Medical Apartheid by David Price

Tjukurrpa Kurranyu, Tjukurrpa in the Front: The Yarnangu Foundation for Joint Management in the Pila Nature Reserve by Jan Turner and Lizzie Marrkilyi Giles Ellis



Emerging Writer of the Year ($15,000)

CryBaby by Mabel Gibson

Nock Loose by Patrick Marlborough

The Montegiallo School of Swearing by Andrew HC McDonald

Inner Demons by Stephen B. Platt

Geraldine by Andrea Thompson



Children’s Book of the Year ($15,000)

Creature Clinic by Gavin Aung Than

Everglade 1: Rise of the Witch by Kitty BlackBigfoot vs Yeti by James Foley

One Day by Shirley Marr and Michael Speechley

The Surface Trials by H.M. Waugh



Young Adult Book of the Year ($15,000)

Made of Steam and Stardust by Bianca Breen

A New World Rises: Tales of a LEGO® Future by Cristy Burne, Jackson Harvey and Alex Towler

A Murder is Going Down by Kate Emery

Trapped! by Julia Lawrinson

The Dreams of Summer Dartson by Peter Purchase



Poetry Book of the Year ($15,000)

Gold Digger by Lisa Collyer

The Twilight Observatory by Jennifer Kornberger

The Hum Hearers by Shey Marque

Past & Parallel Lives by Kaya Ortiz

