The Corrs are coming with Natalie Imbruglia and Toni Childs

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

The Corrs will return to Australia this October and November for a seven-date national tour. Joining them will be Natalie Imbruglia, the legendary Toni Childs and Adelaide trio, Germein.

The band returned to Australia in November 2022 for a show at the Hunter Valley’s Hope Estate Winery, now the band are thrilled to return and bring their music to fans all over the country. They’ll take up residence at the RAC Arena on Wednesday, 25th October.

The Corrs gained international recognition in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The group consists of four siblings: Andrea Corr (lead vocals), Sharon Corr (violin, vocals), Caroline Corr (drums, vocals), and Jim Corr (guitar, keyboard, vocals).

They are known for their unique blend of pop rock and traditional Irish folk music, which incorporates elements of Celtic and contemporary sounds. The Corrs achieved commercial success with their albums Forgiven, Not Forgotten (1995), Talk on Corners (1997), and In Blue (2000), which spawned hit singles like Breathless and Runaway.

The band went on an extended hiatus from 2006 which saw the siblings raise their families and work on solo material. They returned to playing as a foursome in 2015 releasing their sixth album White Light. They followed this up with their 2017 album Jupiter Calling before taking another break from touring.

Their Victorian show last year was their first concert in five years. Before arriving in Perth, the band will play two shows in Manilla. After their Perth show they’ll head to Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide Launceston and Melbourne, before heading to New Zealand for shows in Auckland and Christchurch.

Fans of Natalie Imbruglia will get their first chance to see the singer live for the first time since the release of her hugely popular most recent record Firebird. Released in 2021 it was the singer’s sixth album of her career.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.