The countdown is on for Season 2 of ‘Heartstopper’

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Fans of television series Heartstopper have just one month to wait until they can binge view the show’s second series.

A new teaser trailer has offered some glimpses into what goes down in the new series.

The new trailer has quick cut scenes of Nick and Charlie in Paris, Tara and Darcy looking lovingly, Tao and Elle spinning, Nick and Charlie embracing in Charlie’s bedroom, lots of people looking into each other’s eyes and Isaac taking a really deep breath.

The new season is expected to cover events that happen in the third and fourth instalments of Alice Osman’s graphic novel, which includes a school trip to France, and delving deeper into Nick Nelson’s home life.

Newcomer Lella Khan will join the cast playing Sahar Zahid, while Evan Overell will portray Christian – a supportive rugby friend. Bradley Riches will play a new character in the story called James McEwan – he had a brief appearance at the end of the first season.

Also joining the cast of Heartstopper is Nima Taleghani who will play teacher Mr Farouk, and Jack Barton will play Nick’s older brother David.

The first scene of the new series was published a few weeks back showing Charlie and Nick spending a lot of time sending each other text messages.

The show returns to Netflix on 3rd August.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.