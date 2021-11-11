The Court Hotel clarifies stabbing incident did not happen outside venue

The Court Hotel has issued a statement clarifying media reports that suggested a violent stabbing incident had occurred outside the venue early on Thursday morning.

The venue posted to social media saying they were aware of the serious incident, but clarified that it had occurred further down James Street, despite some media reports stating it had occurred outside the venue.

“While the incident did not happen outside, and we were closed at the time, we will be providing our CCTV footage to assist the police as a person was injured.” The venue said.

“Our CCTVs are there to help keep our streets safer.”

“We’re saddened to hear of this happening anywhere in our city, and we’re thinking of the victim and their family and friends right now. We all deserve to feel and be safe in the city.”

Police have confirmed that two men have been arrested after they were called to an incident on Beaufort Street around 2.45am on Thursday morning. They found a 25 year old man with stab wounds to his leg. He is in a stable condition in hospital.

Police have arrested two men over the incident one is in his twenties, while the other is in his thirties.

Images published alongside the reports showed police detaining the alleged offenders at on the next block near the Perth Children’s Court.

