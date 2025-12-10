‘The Deb’: Rebel Wilson makes directorial debut with original Aussie musical

An all-new Australian musical is making its debut in cinemas nationwide from 15 January 2026.

Set in the drought-stricken town of Dunburn, The Deb follows farm girl Taylah Simpkins, whose dreams of shining at the annual Debutante Ball are turned upside down by her social media influencer cousin from the city – Maeve.

Declaring the event a “heteronormative shit-show,” Maeve shakes up both the town and Taylah’s plans, promising a hilarious, touching and musical journey toward friendship, self-discovery, and stepping confidently into the spotlight.

Marking the feature directorial debut of Rebel Wilson, The Deb features standout creative team whose experience spans Australian and international filmmaking.

The screenplay is penned award-winning writer Hannah Reilly delivers a fresh, with the acclaimed Meg Washington crafting original songs that bring humour, heart, and energy.

The Deb features an ensemble cast including rising talents Natalie Abbott, Charlotte MacInnes and Stevie Jean, alongside seasoned actors Shane Jacobson, Tara Morice and Wilson herself.

Drawing on the same spirit that has made Australian favourites like Muriel’s Wedding, The Sapphires and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert beloved, The Deb aims to continue the proud tradition of films celebrated for their laughter, heart and unforgettable songs.

The Deb opens in cinemas across Australia January 15, through Rialto Distribution with advance screenings January 9-11.