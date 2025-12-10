Search
‘The Deb’: Rebel Wilson makes directorial debut with original Aussie musical

Culture

An all-new Australian musical is making its debut in cinemas nationwide from 15 January 2026.

Set in the drought-stricken town of Dunburn, The Deb follows farm girl Taylah Simpkins, whose dreams of shining at the annual Debutante Ball are turned upside down by her social media influencer cousin from the city – Maeve. 

Declaring the event a “heteronormative shit-show,” Maeve shakes up both the town and Taylah’s plans, promising a hilarious, touching and musical journey toward friendship, self-discovery, and stepping confidently into the spotlight.

Marking the feature directorial debut of Rebel Wilson, The Deb features standout creative team whose experience spans Australian and international filmmaking.

The screenplay is penned award-winning writer Hannah Reilly delivers a fresh, with the acclaimed Meg Washington crafting original songs that bring humour, heart, and energy.

The Deb features an ensemble cast including rising talents Natalie Abbott, Charlotte MacInnes and Stevie Jean, alongside seasoned actors Shane Jacobson, Tara Morice and Wilson herself.

Drawing on the same spirit that has made Australian favourites like Muriel’s WeddingThe Sapphires and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert beloved, The Deb aims to continue the proud tradition of films celebrated for their laughter, heart and unforgettable songs.

The Deb opens in cinemas across Australia January 15, through Rialto Distribution with advance screenings January 9-11.

‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ is in session next January

The series stars Holly Hunter as the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy, alongside queer comedian Tig Notaro.
Culture

First look at ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 18

14 brand new queens from across the USA will be competing for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.
Community

Connections gets ready to celebrate the Big 50

It'll be one of the biggest parties of the decade.
News

Albanese government accused of double-standards on LGBTIQA+ rights

The government has appointed an international envoy to tackle LGBTIQA+ rights, while ignoring calls for an Australia focused role.

