The Greens to host LGBTQIA+ election forum this Thursday

LGBTQIA+ candidates for The Greens are hosting a community forum, opening the floor to discussion on building a more inclusive WA ahead of the state election.

The event will feature Greens leader and the party’s LGBTQIA+ spokesperson in parliament, Alison Xamon, and LGBTQIA+ candidates River Clarke for Cannington, Alex Wallace for Kalgoorlie and Liberty Cramer for Fremantle.

Liberty Cramer joined Leigh Andrew Hill for a chat for OUTinPerth and All Things Queer about what’s on the agenda for the forum, the election and our state’s next parliament.

Listen to the full conversation here.

The Greens LGBTQIA+ Forum will be held at The Sewing Room on Thursday 25th February from 6pm. For more information head to greens.org.au/wa

