‘The Inheritance’ wins Best Play at The Tony Awards

Gay themed play The Inheritance was named Best Play at the Tony Awards on Monday.

Matthew Lopez’s two-part play follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own–and a place to call home. In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide—with explosive results.

The play is based on an E.M. Forster novel and is set after the AIDS epidemic. It was a huge success in The West End before transferring to Broadway. Stephen Daldry was named the Best Director.

Andrew Burnap was named the Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his role as Toby Darling, while Lois Smith was the winner of the Best Actress in a Feature Role. Smith, who is 90, also made the record books as the oldest performer to win a Tony Award.

The big winner on the night was the musical Moulin Rouge which won Best Musical, Aaron Tveit was named Best Leading Actor in a Musical, Danny Burstein was named Best Featured Actor, the production also won Best Scenic Design, plus the awards for costume, lighting, choreography, orchestration, and director Alex Timbers was also awarded.

Jagged Little Pill, which based around the music of Alanis Morrissette won the award for Best Book of a Musical, while Lauren Patten was the winner of the Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Mary Louise Parker, who starred in the TV shows Weeds and The West Wing won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for the play The Sound Inside. Charles Fuller’s A Soldier’s Tale was The Best Revived Play , while David Alan Grier was named Best Actor in a Revival of a Play.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.