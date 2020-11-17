The Laugh Resort celebrates fresh queer talent this PrideFEST



Local comedy institution The Laugh Resort are bringing the laughs this PrideFEST season with an all-LGBTQIA+ lineup of stand up talent.

Following the success of last year’s event, The Laugh Resort are back to celebrate the queer rising stars on the local comedy scene.

This year’s lineup includes “King of the Lesbians” Alissia Marsh, the ukelele-wielding Jamie Mykalea, Raw Comedy semi-finalist Charlotte Glance, Perth’s Best Newcomer 2019 winner Cody Lam and racking up 7 years of comedy at the fresh age of 20, Jackson Canny.

The gang will be joined by two stand-out newcomers on the block, Kate Willoughby and Aves Robins.

Sold out in 2019, this stellar local lineup is not one to be missed!

The Laugh Resort PrideFEST edition is happening in Yagan Square (The Shoe) on Wednesday 18th November. For tickets and more information, head to Facebook.

