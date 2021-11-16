The Laugh Resort is hosting a special PrideFEST comedy night

The Laugh Resort are hosting an all inclusive gender diverse comedy night with a whole bunch of queer comedians taking to the stage.

On the bill is 2021 Raw Comedy WA winner Aves Robins, who has been described as a stand-up whose “masterfully deadpan set was a side-splitting feat of rogue and subversive absurdity.”

Plus Raw semi-finalist and queer youth advocate Charlotte Glance will be there too, and there’s the star of Fringe hit King of the Lesbians and intersex advocate Alissia Marsh, plus 2021 Fringe World Best Comedy Weekly Award Winner Ayden Doherty.

Newcomer Courtney Maldo is also taking to the stage, plus you never know who else might turn up.

This is an event that often sells out, so don’t bank on their being any door sales – best to head to their ticketing page and secure your tickets straight away.

The PrideFEST event is on at The Shoe on Wednesday 17th November from 7:30pm – lock in your tickets now.

