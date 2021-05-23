‘The Lion Never Sleeps’ nominated for Performing Arts WA Awards

Noemie Huttner-Koros’ experiential work The Lion Never Sleeps has picked up a stack of nominations at the Performing Arts WA Awards.

The work that is based around a walking tour taking in Northbridge’s queer history is nominated for the Best Independent Production, alongside three other shows from The Blue Room. It’ll face off against The Golem: or, Next Year In Jerusalem from Humphrey Bower & Tim Green, Love from Eat Life Productions, and Ragnarøkkr from Variegated Productions.

It’s also been nominated for Best New Work and Best Director. Queer artist Daley Rangi’s production Lipstuck is also up for the Best New Work award.

Black Swan State Theatre Company’s gender swapped take on the musical Oklahoma has been nominated for Best Production in the Musical or Opera section of the awards, and cast members Alex Duffy and Laila Bano Rind also up for trophies.

The Festival of Perth’s staging of the musical Bran Nue Dae has also been nominated for several awards including nods for cast members Ernie Dingo, Teresa Moore, Ngaire Pigram and Danielle Sibosado.

Yirra Yaakin’s production Hecate is nominated for Best Mainstage Production in the Theatre section of the awards, as well as getting nominations for director Kylie Bracknell, actors Cezera Critti-Schnaars, Kyle J Morrison, Maitland Schnaars and Della Rae Morrison.

See the full list of nominations.

