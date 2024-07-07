The LNP have held up the decision to dump Senator Gerard Rennick

Liberal National Party senator Gerard Rennick has lost his last-ditch attempt to force the party to reconsider their decision to dump him off their senate ticket for the next election.

In July last year party members opted to select several candidates over the incumbent senator on the ticket for the next election.

The senator for Queensland was elected at the 2019 election but was often critical of the Morrison government. He often spends his time in parliament arguing against gender identity, the existence of climate change, and arguing against Covid-19 health advice.

Senator Rennick had asked the party to hold the ballot a second time, arguing that there had been irregularities in the voting process. When that bid was not successful, he took to party to Queensland Supreme Court.

Last month Judge Glenn Martin ruled that he had left it too long to long his claim, and dismissed the claim without making any judgement on the case.

Now the party’s State Council has ratified the results of last year’s vote saying the selection of other party members of Senator Rennick on the ticket should be upheld.

During his time in parliament Senator Rennick has promoted a conspiracy theory that the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has tampered with weather data to “perpetuate global warming hysteria”, voiced his opposition to superannuation, and criticised the response to the Covid pandemic.

Senator Rennick has also voted in favour of an unsuccessful proposal from One Nation to ban government departments and government funded agencies from using gender neutral language.

While he’s also told parliament he believes issues relating to sexuality or gender should not be touched on in schools but left to parents and psychologists.

Prior to be elected to parliament in 2019 Senator Rennick worked in finance.