The Melbourne Ska Orchestra are ready to party for their 21st

It’s 21 years since the Melbourne Ska Orchestra first formed and to celebrate the 26-member collective is touring the nation.

They’ll bring the energetic 21st birthday celebrations to Perth this weekend as part of their Outlaws and Offbeats tour.

Bringing their own unique take to the ska genre the Melbourne Ska Orchestra boasts some of the best musicians in Australia in their ranks. Helmed by Nicky Bomba, formerly of the John Butler Trio, they always deliver an infectious joy with their performances.

To date the ARIA winning band have recorded seven albums of material and they’re not slowing down any time soon.

“It’s been quite an amazing journey so far,” says Bomba. “This whole ramshackle thing we call the orchestra was created from a love of ska and the fun vibes surrounding it all. We had no idea it would translate so well with everyone, and it still feels like we have a lot more to create.”

“I feel pretty lucky to perform music that I love with an amazing array of musical outlaws!” Bomba said.

“This mighty big band really is a spectacle to behold and the energy that I feel on stage inspires me to connect with our audiences on the highest level possible. Outlaws and Offbeats indeed! Viva La Melbourne Ska Orchestra!”

The band will a show at The River in Margaret River on Friday 20th September, and then take over Freo Social for a show on Saturday night.

The band will then head to Melbourne and Adelaide, before packing their bags for an international jaunt to Mexico City!

Get tickets to the shows.