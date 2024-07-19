The musical version of ‘The Wedding Singer’ opens tonight in Northbridge

Following acclaimed productions of Saturday Night Fever, Grease, Chicago – A Musical Vaudeville, Strictly Ballroom and A Chorus Line Drew Anthony Creative’s next offering for 2024 is the musical The Wedding Singer, based on the hit film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

Perth’s own Greg Jarema plays Robbie Hart, a loveable wedding singer who’s the life of the party until his own love life falls apart.

- Advertisement -

Jarema has built up an impressive resume of work in local productions over the past few years. Memorable appearances in A Chorus Line and Legally Blonde have made him a favourite with local audiences.

Kate Sisley plays the Drew Barrymore role of Julia Sullivan with Perth veteran actress Marian Byrne

taking on the iconic hip-hop granny role of Rosie.

Featuring an unforgettable score of catchy songs, dazzling choreography, and vibrant 80s-inspired costumes, The Wedding Singer is described as a joyous celebration of love, laughter, and second chances.

The musical version of the popular film debuted on Broadway in 2006, eight years after the film version was in cinemas.

It features music by Matthew Skylar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and book by Beguelin and Tim Herihy. Skylar and Benguelin also created the music The Prom, and Elf: The Musical. Herihy was one of the writers of the original film and has collaborated with Adam Sandler on many of his projects.

The original Broadway production picked up multiple Tony Award nominations including best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical.

Director Drew Anthony has an impressive resume as a performer, choreographer and director. Early in his career he performed with the Queensland Ballet and the Australian Youth Ballet before going on to work on a range of shows including Hot Shoe Shuffle, Cats, and Me and My Girl.

As a resident choreographer he’s worked on national tours of Singin’ in the Rain, 42nd Street, Hairspray, Jolson, and many more. He’s also worked with Rachel Beck, Olivia Newton-John, Carlotta and many other famous names.

Tickets are on sale now for The Wedding Singer at Planet Royale.