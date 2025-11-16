Search
The Pride Guide has arrived and its filled with events

Community

Pride WA have released the 2025 Pride Guide showcasing all the great events going on this month as part of PrideFEST.

The print version of the guide is being distributed across the city but you can also find all the events online at the Pride WA website. Scroll down to find our picks for the best events to drop into your calendar.

Reflective Sunset Memorial

Tuesday 18th November at Council House Gardens
6pm – 8pm Free
A new event for 2025, a moment to pause and reflect and honour the victims of homophobic and transphobic violence, and remember those we’ve lost within the LGBTIQA+ communities.

Pride WA Networking

Wednesday 19th November at Connections Nightclub
5:30pm – 8:30pm, Free
This networking event is celebrating its 10th birthday and will be held this time round at Connections Nightclub. It’s an evening of relaxed conversations and everyone is welcome. A chance to see old friends and make some new ones.

PrideFEST Opening Party

Friday 21st November at Supreme Court Gardens
From 5pm, Free
This opening party will set the stage for 10 days of celebration and its not to be missed.

Pride Run & Walk

Saturday 22nd November at Elizabeth Quay
from 9am until 11:30am
It’s become one of PrideFEST’s major events, join an energetic run or a more leisurely walk along the foreshore. It’s followed by a camp celebration immediately afterwards.

Pride Club Day

Saturday 22nd November at Supreme Court Gardens
From 11:00am, Free
It’s a new event on the calendar, a meeting of sporting groups and those interested in finding out more about them. From 11:30am there will be have-a-go opportunities with different clubs, the Pride Bar opens from 12pm through to 5pm. Given that the Gay Games are coming to Perth in 2030 it’s time everyone played a sport! Afterward head to Connections for the After-Party.

Pride Fairday

Sunday 23rd February at Supreme Court Gardens
10am – 7pm, Free
It’s without doubt the best day of the year. An unforgettable experience filled with entertainment, LGBTQIA+ community stallholders, and an array of market stalls offering unique treasures and delights.

History of the Pride Parade

Wednesday 26th November, City of Perth Library
6pm – 8pm, Free but registration required.
The first Pride March occurred on 20th October 1990. 200 Members of the Stonewall Union of Students, that went on to become Pride WA, rallied from Supreme Court Gardens, up through James St and then into the Cultural Centre. Come hear a panel discussion about 35 years of progress since then.

PrideFEST Live

Thursday 27th November at The Ice Cream Factory
from 6pm, Ticketed
We had a blast at this event last year and in 2025 Miami Horror are headlining. They’ll be joined by Tseba, and drag stars Karen from Finance and Spankie Jackzon.

The Pride Parade and Party

Saturday 29th November in Northbridge
Entertainment starts from 6pm, the Parade begins at 8pm, Free

Get ready to march, dance, and celebrate at the Pridefest Parade! Join community groups, businesses, and organisations as we come together in solidarity and celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, parading through the streets of Northbridge with pride and joy. Afterwards there’s a free community party in Russell Square.








OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

