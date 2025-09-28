The Proud Awards get ready to celebrate a decade of drag, glitter and glamour

Western Australia’s most dazzling night of drag and LGBTQIA+ entertainment, The Proud Awards, is set to sparkle brighter than ever as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

Since its launch in 2016, The Proud Awards has become a highlight of the queer entertainment calendar – a glittering evening where drag artists, performers, and community champions take centre stage. Over the past decade, the event has honoured WA’s best and brightest while serving up unforgettable performances that showcase the creativity and resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community.

This milestone year will see a rotating roster of iconic past hosts returning to the stage, guiding audiences through a jam-packed night of epic drag, jaw dropping fashion, and show-stopping performances. The 10th anniversary Proud Awards promises a spectacle worthy of its legacy – part awards, part variety show, all celebration.

The evening begins in style with a dazzling red carpet arrival, where guests are invited to turn heads and showcase their most iconic looks. The spotlight will shine even brighter as one standout guest takes home the coveted title of Belle of the Ball.

Dean Misdale.

“Drag and performance have always been at the heart of The Proud Awards,” said Dean Misdale, Producer of the Proud Awards. “As much as we’re here to recognise excellence, we’re also here to throw one of the best parties of the year – and ten years is the perfect excuse to do just that.”

The celebrations don’t stop there. Guests are invited to keep the party going at the official SHADE After Party, featuring an electric line-up of DJs curated by Miss Cara. Expect dancefloor anthems, camp chaos, and a glitter-soaked finale to a decade-defining night.

In true Proud Awards tradition, the community also has their say. Public voting for this year’s awards opens on 6 October and will remain open for one week, giving audiences the chance to champion their favourite performers, icons, and community leaders.

Alongside its show-stopping entertainment, the Proud Awards will continue to spotlight outstanding achievements across drag, performance, and community, ensuring WA’s LGBTQIA+ trailblazers get the recognition they deserve.

The event will take place on Sunday 26th October at Connections Nightclub with the red carpet beginning from 7pm, and the awards commencing at 9pm. Tickets are on sale now.