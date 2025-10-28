The Proud Awards highlight the best of WA’s LGBTIQA+ entertainers and communities

The 10th annual Proud Awards were held on Sunday night highlighting the best entertainers in the LGBTIQA+ community alongside community members and organisations who’ve made significant achievements.

To celebrate the awards 10th outing the show was presented by all the hosts from years gone by with Cougar Morrison, Alexas Armstrong, Ginava, Donna Kebab, Serenity Von Varda, BarbieQ, Sassie Cassie, Flynn V, Miss Cara, Fay Rocious, Dean Misdale and Janelle Koenig all having a moment in the spotlight.

The show opened with BarbieQ performing as Dolly Parton recreating moments from her highly praised Fringe World show complete with four backing dancers.

BarbieQ at The Proud Awards

Janelle Koenig and Dean Misdale.

To open up the awards founder Dean Misdale and comedian Janelle Koening, the Proud Awards very first compare, to to the stage to read the room, and it was scathing.

Hardly any of their witty but extreme takedowns are printable, you just had to be there. In a change in the usual line up one of the most anticipated awards of the night was given out first.

Donna Kebab was named Entertainer of the Year, in her acceptance speech she shared that’s her drag career was the same age as the awards, and she expressed how much joy she gets out of her work.

Aura Fizz

Aura Fizz was named Best New Drag Talent, while The Court Hotel’s Drag Factory was the community’s favourite LGBT+ Event on the calendar.

Drag Show of the Year went to the BarbieQ led Diva, while Miss Cara was named DJ of the Year. Vareity Show of the Year was Tuck Shop.

Monty Witfield took to the stage with tower red ‘Peg Bundy’ hair to accept the award for Creative Artist of the Year.

Performer Yolky Kid was named the Best of the Ball for her barely there outfit.

Cougar Morrison.

Bush Rat.

The Miss Congeniality Award was a tie, with both Cougar Morrison and BushRat being praised for their contribution to harmony in the local drag scene.

Beau Pash

Beau Pash who served as the award’s Barrel Girl also gave a show stopping performance delivering a double number of Maybe This Time from Cabaret, and a full throttle take of Funny Girl’s Don’t Rain on My Parade.

Connections Nightclub C0-owner Tim Brown.

Connections Nightclub, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, was inducted into the award’s Hall of Fame. Brown, a previous Hall of Fame inductee himself, said building couldn’t really win awards so the credit was really to all the people who’d brough it to life through the decades.

“The reason it wins an award is because it’s filled with people every night that make it happen.” Brown said. “It’s 50 years of people finding joy, finding freedom and release.”

Flynn V.

Flynn V, who is now based in Melbourne, returned to the Connections Stage and really set it on fire with his act.

Sugar Du Joure.

Sugar Du Joure was named the community’s Favourite Burlesque Performer. While Dean Misdale was the winner of the Variety Performer of the Year.

Fay Rocious.

Fay Rocuious thanked her supportive mum and dad, who were both in the front row as she accepted the award for Favourite Drag Performer.

All Things Queer crew.

All Things Queer, the weekly LGBTIQA+ focused show on community radio station RTRFM was the winner of the Outstanding Community Contribution. The show is marking its 15th year on air in 2025.

The awards show ended with an electrifying performance from the cast of the show Mayhem which celebrated the music and artistry of Lady Gaga.