The Proud Awards share vision for more inclusive 2020 ceremony

The most fabulous local LGBTIQ+ awards night is back for its fifth year, and despite some tough months the ceremony is set to be bigger and better than ever.

The Proud Awards began in 2016 when Proud Entertainment’s Dean Misdale set out to celebrate WA’s local queer entertainment community, and the event has grown to include the wider LGBTIQ+ community in the celebrations.

This year’s event will see 13 award categories across a range of categories, honouring the work of drag performers, DJs, producers, event organisers and more. Winners are chosen by public vote, with a small selection of awards being hand-picked by a panel of judges from the local entertainment industry and queer media.

Ticket holders will also receive a glass of bubbly as they strut the red carpet, and be treated to a never-before-seen 45-minute drag spectacular that’s sure to be out of this world.

“This year, the 2020 Proud Awards have made a commitment to connect the LGBTIQ+ performing community with the work of the wider LGBTIQ+ community so that we can all come together as one,” Misdale said.

“As well as our usual awards for performers and existing community awards, we have been working with LGBTIQ+ community leaders to develop some new categories that recognise the invaluable work that individuals and groups do to support the health and wellbeing of our community.”

New awards being presented this year will include Sports Club of the Year, Community Social Group and Community Spirit, celebrating the power of community connection in supporting mental health.

Proceeds from this year’s ticket sales will also be donated to two local organisations, with a focus on mental health support, suicide prevention and Indigenous rights.

The first recipient, First Nations advocacy group Boorloo Justice, are a leading voice for Indigenous people in the region, organising the huge Black Lives Matter rallies earlier this year. The organisation are working on an event to discuss the lived experiences of Black, Brown and Indigenous LGBTIQA+ folks and celebrate queer BIPOC performers this PrideFEST season.

Local mental health organisation Connection and Wellbeing Australia will also receive a donation from this year’s proceeds, planning to sponsor places for LGBTIQ+ youth volunteers to undertake vital suicide prevention training and help support their peers.

The Proud Awards 2020 will be held at Connections Nightclub on Saturday 3rd October. For tickets and more information, head to Facebook.

Declaration: OUTinPerth’s Leigh Andrew Hill is a member of The Proud Awards 2020 judging panel.

