Daniel Monks and Emilia Clarke lead all star cast for ‘The Seagull’

Perth raised actor Daniel Monks’ career is taking off in leaps and bounds. Having starred in the acclaimed play Teenage Dick at London’s Donmar Warehouse earlier this year, he’s now moved on to his next project, a star studded production of Chekhov’s The Seagull.

The new production of the classic play began in London this week and is the West End debut for both Monks and his co-star Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones.

Clarke is not the only Game of Thrones alum in the production, Indira Varma who played Ellaria Sand in the long running series is also in the cast.

Robert Glenister, best known for his roles in TV show Hustle and Spooks, also appear alongside Tamzin Outhwaite and Danny Ashok. Their joined by up-and-coming actor Tom Rhys Harries, plus Sophie Wu, Patrick Robinson and Seun Shote.

The new adaptation of Chekov’s 1895 play was written by Anya Reiss.It’s set in the modern day and follows a group of characters, all based at an isolated house in the country, that console each other as their dreams fall apart.

The Seagull is playing at The Playhouse in London until 30th May 2020.

OIP Staff