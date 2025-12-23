Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

‘The SoccerActress’ uniquely blends sport with theatre at Fringe World

Culture

Multi-talented performance artist Lucia Mallardi is bringing a unique show to Fringe World 2026.

The SoccerActress promises a one-woman drama-comedy show using a soccer ball as a symbol of discipline and power, and as a living tool of expression.

- Advertisement -

The Berlin-based Italian artist blends the worlds of art and sport to blend movement with rhythm and storytelling to tackle issues from gender politics and identity to art itself.

Once travelling the world as a street artist with her football and hat, Mallardi draws on her experience as a semi-professional footballer and creative to deliver something unlike anything you’ve seen before.

The SoccerActress runs from Saturday 24 January – Saturday 14 February at Fringe World. For more, head to fringeworld.com.au

Related Posts

Internationally acclaimed mentalist Christian Lavey heading to Fringe World At Fringe World don’t miss the chance to learn ‘How to Drink Wine like a Wanker’ A Fringe World favourite returns with ‘Club D’Amour: Encore’

Latest

News

The Year in Review | April 2026

0
Take a look back through all the news and events on April 2025.
Community

City of Vincent Film Project reveals new stories for 2026

0
The 2026 films will tell stories of two iconic venues, alongside a third exploring Irish culture and community in the City.
Culture

‘A Big Gay Hairy Hit!’ Doco explores success of camp murder mystery series

0
A new documentary is telling the story of three...
History

On This Gay Day | The film ‘Philadelphia’ was released

0
It was one of the first studio films to focus on HIV.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

The Year in Review | April 2026

0
Take a look back through all the news and events on April 2025.
Community

City of Vincent Film Project reveals new stories for 2026

0
The 2026 films will tell stories of two iconic venues, alongside a third exploring Irish culture and community in the City.
Culture

‘A Big Gay Hairy Hit!’ Doco explores success of camp murder mystery series

0
A new documentary is telling the story of three...
History

On This Gay Day | The film ‘Philadelphia’ was released

0
It was one of the first studio films to focus on HIV.
Culture

Internationally acclaimed mentalist Christian Lavey heading to Fringe World

0
Luxembourg’s leading mentalist Christian Lavey invites Perth audiences to...

The Year in Review | April 2026

OUTinPerth -
Take a look back through all the news and events on April 2025.
Read more

City of Vincent Film Project reveals new stories for 2026

OUTinPerth -
The 2026 films will tell stories of two iconic venues, alongside a third exploring Irish culture and community in the City.
Read more

‘A Big Gay Hairy Hit!’ Doco explores success of camp murder mystery series

OUTinPerth -
A new documentary is telling the story of three friends who found cult success with their campy, queer murder mystery web series. Where The Bears...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture