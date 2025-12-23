‘The SoccerActress’ uniquely blends sport with theatre at Fringe World

Multi-talented performance artist Lucia Mallardi is bringing a unique show to Fringe World 2026.

The SoccerActress promises a one-woman drama-comedy show using a soccer ball as a symbol of discipline and power, and as a living tool of expression.

The Berlin-based Italian artist blends the worlds of art and sport to blend movement with rhythm and storytelling to tackle issues from gender politics and identity to art itself.

Once travelling the world as a street artist with her football and hat, Mallardi draws on her experience as a semi-professional footballer and creative to deliver something unlike anything you’ve seen before.

The SoccerActress runs from Saturday 24 January – Saturday 14 February at Fringe World. For more, head to fringeworld.com.au