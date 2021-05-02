‘The Summer of Our Lives’ is a brand new home-grown musical

There’s a brand new home-grown musical opening at The Blue Room Theatre this week. The Summer of Our Lives, a brand-new musical created for and by West Australians.

Directed by Katt Osborne and written by ‘fringe favourites’ Tyler Jacob Jones and Robert Woods – this summer holiday gone wrong musical comedy promises

belly laughs and a whole lot of heart.

“Summer is about a family struggling to stay together in a ridiculous and unpredictable situation,” Jones explains. Their idyllic summer holiday is thrown into chaos when anxious 9-year old Penelope discovers an alien. She uses ‘Derek’s’ psychic abilities to wreak revenge on her enemies, only her brother Arthur and a plucky new friend stand between her and the apocalypse.

With inspiration stemming from the likes of E.T. and Carrie, this 80’s sci-fi performance will come to life with equal amounts puppet and preposterousness. Perth’s best singing actors (including Erin Jay Hutchinson, Tory Kendrick, Nick Maclaine, Emily Semple) will be accompanied by a live band and led by musical director Joe Louis Robinson, showcasing a complete original 80’s score.

Jones and Woods’ previous musical comedies have seen them grow a devoted local following, whilst sweeping up a tonne of FRINGE WORLD awards including the Martin Sims Award for Best New WA Work twice. They have toured their shows to Sydney, Melbourne and Brighton with critical acclaim.

Summer of our Lives is at The Blue Room Theatre from 4th – 22nd May.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.