The Vivienne’s memory to be honoured across UK cities

News

Multi-talented entertainer and drag queen The Vivienne, also known as James Lee Williams, sadly passed away on 3 January 2025.

A year on from her death, towns across the north west of the UK will be lighting up to honour her memory.

Buildings in her hometown of Liverpool, as well as nearby Chester and Manchester, will light up in green to remember The Vivienne’s life and talent – a nod to her role as the Wicked Witch on London’s West End production of The Wizard of Oz.

In June, the coroner found Williams had died from ‘misadventure’ after suffering cardio-respiratory arrest after taking ketamine.

The Vivienne was the first winner of RuPauls Drag Race UK and appeared in the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in 2022. She also appeared on the British series Dancing on Ice, earning the third spot in its 15th season.

Upon her passing, the RuPaul’s Drag Race team posted a tribute to the inaugural winner of the UK season.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne. Her talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration.

“She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity – she embodied what it means to be a true champion. Our hearts go out to her family and fans during this difficult time.”

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

