‘The Voice – Australia’ returns with a new round of aspiring singers

The Voice – Australia will return to Channel Nine tonight for it’s ninth season, with original frontman Darren McMullen slipping back into the host role after Sonia Kruger’s return to Channel 7. He’ll be appearing alongside new co-host Renee Bargh.

Kelly Rowland, Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem and Boy George will all be returning as coaches and will be ready to push their read buttons and spin their chairs, and the show has been given a make-over with a new set.

Among the performers will be someone who previously won Australian Idol, an actor who previously appeared on Home and Away, plus a singer who previously won The Voice – Armenia, but now calls Australia home. Surprisingly one of the aspiring singers taking to the stage is a sibling of one of the coaches, and it’s going to be awkward if they don’t turn around.

The show has also adopted a feature from the US version of the show, coaches will be able to block other coaches from selecting a contestant.

The Voice Australia returns on Sunday, May 24, at 7.00pm on Nine and 9Now and continues on Monday and Tuesday nights.

