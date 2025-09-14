The Whitlams and WASO team up for a symphonic performance

Australian indie rock legends The Whitlams are joining forces with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) for a special performance of their renowned symphobic collaboration.

The show made its debut in Kings Park in 2004, and has continued to grow as The Whitlams created and released more music over the years.

- Advertisement -

The performance will feature classic compositions including No Aphrodesiac and Blow Up The Pokies, as well as new tunes from The Whitlams’ 2020 releases, including Sancho and Kookaburra.

WASO will take centre stage, playing a wide range of styles penned by some of Australia’s best composers.

The Whitlams’ Tim Freedman’s friendship with late composer Peter Sculthorpe is marked by two special arrangements.

The Whitlams and WASO will be at the Riverside Theatre on Saturday, 13 June 2026. For tickets, head to pcec.com.au