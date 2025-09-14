Search
The Whitlams and WASO team up for a symphonic performance

Culture

Australian indie rock legends The Whitlams are joining forces with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) for a special performance of their renowned symphobic collaboration.

The show made its debut in Kings Park in 2004, and has continued to grow as The Whitlams created and released more music over the years.

The performance will feature classic compositions including No Aphrodesiac and Blow Up The Pokies, as well as new tunes from The Whitlams’ 2020 releases, including Sancho and Kookaburra.

WASO will take centre stage, playing a wide range of styles penned by some of Australia’s best composers.

The Whitlams’ Tim Freedman’s friendship with late composer Peter Sculthorpe is marked by two special arrangements.

The Whitlams and WASO will be at the Riverside Theatre on Saturday, 13 June 2026. For tickets, head to pcec.com.au

News

Professor Paula Gerber puts forward the case for trans protections

0
In a new book Professor Paula Gerber delivers a concise analysis of the campaign against transgender rights
News

Colleen Altstock appointed new US Consul General for Western Australia

0
Consul General Altstock has just commenced her three-year term.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ author delivers new memoir ‘All The Way To The River’

0
Although Eat, Pray, Love chronicles her relationships with men, this latest memoir sees her in a relationship with her best friend Rayya.
News

Report details rise in anti-LGBTIQ+ rhetoric in global elections

0
Outright International is highlighting the prominence of anti-LGBTIQ+ rhetoric in political campaigns around the world.

