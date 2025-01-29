Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

The Wildcats are ready for their Pride round

News

The Perth Wildcats will make a stand for inclusion and diversity this weekend with their annual Pride round.

The Perth based team will take on the South East Melbourne Phoenix and RAC Arena with the game getting underway at 6.30pm. Drag star Dean Misdale will be on hand to sing the national anthem before the game.

The Wildcats are not along in having a Pride round, the Big Bash League’s annual Pride round has become a big event in recent year’s and introduced a lot of new fans to cricket.

In a video posted by the club the players from both sports talked about why they value the Pride round and why being an ally to people in the LGBTIQA+ communities is important.

The Pride Round was introduced in 2023 with the NBL saying the Pride Round was an opportunity to promote, celebrate and give thanks to the LGBTQ community, while showcasing basketball as a sport striving to provide a safe, healthy and accessible environment for all. 

The introduction of the Pride round followed a Pride in Sport studied that showed that 80 per cent of participants in Australian sport had experienced homophobia.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

