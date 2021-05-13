Then Now Next: RTRFM announce celebration of WA women in music

In May, RTRFM will take over the Lawrence Wilson Art Gallery at UWA to highlight the amazing, trail-blazing and defiant women who have made the station—and WA music—what it is.

Since its founding in 1977, community radio station RTRFM has been hell-bent on helping blaze a trail for women within the industry.

As an Artist in Residence at UWA’s Lawrence Wilson Gallery, they’ll continue to do just that with the audio-visual exhibit Then Now Next, featuring photos, stories and ephemera that reveal WA music’s untold feminist history.

Whether they were on the march, behind the mic, on the door, behind the bar, on the stage or behind the scenes, RTRFM will be paying tribute to the women who deserve to be up front and applauded.

Running until 5 June 2021, Then Now Next will offer insights and stories from the past five decades, and hopefully inspire the next generation of women to keep ‘burning down the house’.

RTRFM will also celebrate their residency with a live broadcast of one of their flagship shows, Drastic on Plastic, on Saturday May 15 from 3pm. Hosts Marnie Richardson, Meri Fatin, Dawn Yates and Maxxi May will be joined by Drastic’s original founders, Jane Armstrong and Lorraine Clifford.

The show will be open to the public at Lawrence Wilson Art Gallery until Saturday 5th June, and broadcast on RTRFM 92.1. Entry to Then Now Next and the live broadcast of Drastic on Plastic is free.

Source: Media release

Declaration: OUTinPerth team members are volunteers at RTRFM 92.1

