Graeme Watson
There’s a new choir in town – sign up for the Perth Gay Men’s Chorus

Community

A new venture has been launched, Perth Gay Men’s Chorus is looking for tenors, baritones and bass voices.

Musial director Joshua Webb was inspired to put the call out for fellow singers after falling love with Gay Men’s groups like the famous choirs in New York and San Francisco.

Webb told OUTinPerth that when he lived in Melbourne a few years ago he was part of an all male choir and it struck him as a rare intergenerational experience for gay and bisexual men.

“I’m a musical director, I work mainly in musical theatre, but also do a lot of choral work as well. I work with the Australian Girl’s Choir and also a lot other community choirs here in Perth.

“I lived in Melbourne in 2017 and worked with LOW REZ male choir, and at the rehearsal I went to I was amazed to see the community that was created there, over fifty to sixty men who I believe are mostly gay and intergenerational.” Webb shared.

“I was just like, ‘Wow! This is quite powerful’, and then when I saw that performance, it was just incredibly moving. They did Creep by Radiohead, and seeing 60 gay men in sharp suits singing that was just a very moving, quite a powerful statement.”

Perth already has lots of community choirs, including the Perth Pride Choir who have been around for over 30 years. At last year’s end of year concert they had to extend the stage to be able to fit all their members on the stage at the same time as their ranks have swelled in recent years.

Webb says there’s room for lots of choirs in town and he reached out to the Perth Pride Choir before he launched the new group.

“It’s not seen as competition, and I hope its seen as complimentary. We’re rehearsing on a different night, so people could even be members of both, and maybe w e could even collaborate in the future.

And what kind of songs will the choir be tackling?

“I think there’s something fun and silly about gay men doing really masculine songs like Australian pub rock” Webb suggests.

The choir will be rehearsing on Monday nights at The Jonesway Theatre on William Street and the first rehearsal will be held on October 13th.

Find out more about the Perth Gay Men’s Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

