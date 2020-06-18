Things get spicy in new trailer for ‘The Politician’ season 2

Things are heating up in the first look at the second season of Ryan Murphy’s political comedy, The Politician.

The incredibly ambitious Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) spent the show’s debut season doing whatever it takes to become student body president at his high school, and now he’s set his sights even higher – the New York State Senate.

Murphy introduced us to Payton’s new nemeses in the season one finale, and candidate Dede Standish (Judith Light) and her chief of staff Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) will prove much more difficult to overcome than his teenage counterparts.

Season 2 will also see the return of Gwyneth Paltrow and Bob Balaban as Payton’s parents, David Corenswet as Payton’s late ex-lover, trans actor Theo Germaine as Payton’s campaign manager James, and Zoey Deutch as the infantile Infinity Jackson.

The Politician Season 2 hits Netflix this Friday 19th June.

