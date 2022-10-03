Things get weird in DOWNGIRL’s grunge-infused new video ‘Manic’

Femme grunge-rockers DOWNGIRL have stormed stages around their hometown in Gadigal land and are kicking things up a notch with the release of their next track, Manic.

Born out of the ashes of punk outfit BOYSCLUB, DOWNGIRL formed online during the 2021 lockdown and are gaining plenty of momentum.

Within the space of a year, they’ve supported FANGZ and Battlesnake, cutting their teeth on lineups for Doomed Friday, Bonez Queer Party, Winter Magic Revival Festival headlined by Hermitude, Haiku Hands and Urthboy, and are set to tear it up at Chopped Festival with Amyl And The Sniffers later this year.

The four-piece also just played with one half of The Veronicas for Jessie333’s new music video for Seeing Stars.

Bursting onto the scene with the dynamite Beauty Queen, this epic second track, Manic, off the group’s upcoming EP is 4 and a half minutes of powerful punk goodness.

“Manic was written during Sydney’s last pandemic lockdown as a back and forth via the WWW,” the gang said.

“It explores mental health issues and the responsibility we must take for them during a time which is insular and introspective.”

Filmed and directed by Stackhat, the music video for Manic reflects a distorted reality with scenes of the band members at home, but flipped upside down… and things progressively get weirder.

Manic is out now.

