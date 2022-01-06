This month the Queer Book Club is reading ‘Devotion’ by Hannah Kent

This month Perth’s Queer Book Club is reading Devotion by Australian author Hannah Kent.

The recently released novel is the third from Kent who began her career with the award winning Burial Rights. Kent’s second novel The Good People was published in 2016.

So far the film rights to all her novels have been snapped up and in 2020 it was announced that The Handmaiden’s Tale star Elizabeth Moss had signed on to star Run Rabbit Run, the first screenplay from Kent.

While Kent’s first novel was set in Iceland in the 1800’s, and her follow up was based in Ireland, her new work Devotion is in Prussia and South Australia. The book is a historical love story between two Lutheran women set in the 1830’s.

Kent has described her book an an antidote to queer love stories centred in pain and shame, and one of her goals was to write a story from a place of optimism and joy.

Copies of the book are available from Crow Books in Victoria Park at a discounted rate – just mention you are a Queer Bookclub member.

The Queer Book Club meets on Wednesday 19th January, and all the details are on their Facebook page.

OIP Staff

