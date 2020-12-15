Three new coaches, including Rita Ora, join ‘The Voice – Australia’ for 2021

The new revamped version of The Voice – Australia will feature three new coaches when it moves across to Channel 7 in 2021.

Rita Ora, who has previously been on the UK version of the program, will be signing on the the music talent fest alongside Australian singer Jessica Mauboy and country music star Keith Urban. Only Guy Sebastian will be returning from the current line-up of coaches.

“I love The Voice and I adore Australia so this is a match made in heaven. Having been a coach on the UK series, I know how powerful it can be in making dreams come true. I can’t wait to find Australia’s next superstar.” Ora said of her appointment.

The new version of the show is jettisoning Boy George and Kelly Rowland, who had both featured on the show for the last four years, and Delta Goodrem who has been on eight of the previous nine seasons. .

Keith Urban previously appeared on the show back in 2012 during it’s first season.

