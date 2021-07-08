Three people arrested over killing of Spanish man Samuel Luiz

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Spanish authorities have arrested three people in relation to the death of Samuel Luiz.

Samuel Luiz, 24, was attacked while out with friends in the city of A Coruña in the early hours of Saturday morning after an argument started outside a nightclub. He died later in hospital.

Witnesses have reported that a man approached Luiz believing his was filming him with his mobile phone, the victim was actually in the middle of a Facetime conversation, according to his friends.

It has been reported that the attacker used homophobic slurs before assaulting Luiz.

After the attacker punched Luiz, a group of six to ten people set upon him and he was kicked down the street until he lay as if dead. Police have reported the assault occurred over a 150 metre distance as Luiz tried to escape his attackers.

The alleged attack, which occurred during weekend Pride celebrations, sparked a wave of protests across the country with thousands of people taking to the streets to demand an end to anti-LGBTQ+ violence.

In Madrid police came under fire after they used batons to control the crowd. Government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said it was important to highlight Spanish society’s rejection of the crime but the police were justified in their response to restore order.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.