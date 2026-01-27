Tiga’s new single ‘Hot Wife’ sees him reunite with Boys Noize

Tiga has shared another track from his upcoming album Hot Life, and it’s titled Hot Wife.

The song is reminiscent of the style of his early work and sees him reunited with Boys Noize.

Written in Berlin alongside Boys Noize, the new single’s unapologetic pop sensibility is something that Tiga wrestled with nightly.

“You reach a point where making unassailably cool dance records can lead to diminishing returns. In a way, it’s the safest thing you can do. You can’t live in fear that a man in a fedora is going to like your music. At the end of the day, it’s simple: this song comes down to a huge bassline I made with my mouth so I can tell you about my wife and my life.” he said.

Once upon a time Canadian DJ and musician Tiga was everywhere. He first came to prominence in 2001 with an electro-clash take on the 80’s Cory Hart song Sunglasses at Night.

His 2006 debut album Sexor contained the hit (Far from) Home, which came in two delightful versions. Plus he showed a knack from creating unexpected covers with his takes on songs by Public Enemy and Talking Heads.

Tiga’s 2009 follow up Ciao Tiga, was also filled with perfect slices of electro-pop. He went on to make several more albums and a slew of DJ compilations. Over the years he’s collaborated with Soulwax, Jake Shears, Booka Shade and many others.

Plus he’s shown he’s a deft hand at remix transforming songs by LCD Soundsystem, Dannii Minogue, Scissor Sisters, Pet Shop Boys, Peaches, Moby, and so many others.

The new album will arrive on 17th April.