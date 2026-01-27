Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Tiga’s new single ‘Hot Wife’ sees him reunite with Boys Noize

Culture

Tiga has shared another track from his upcoming album Hot Life, and it’s titled Hot Wife.

The song is reminiscent of the style of his early work and sees him reunited with Boys Noize.

- Advertisement -

Written in Berlin alongside Boys Noize, the new single’s unapologetic pop sensibility is something that Tiga wrestled with nightly.

“You reach a point where making unassailably cool dance records can lead to diminishing returns. In a way, it’s the safest thing you can do. You can’t live in fear that a man in a fedora is going to like your music. At the end of the day, it’s simple: this song comes down to a huge bassline I made with my mouth so I can tell you about my wife and my life.” he said.

Once upon a time Canadian DJ and musician Tiga was everywhere. He first came to prominence in 2001 with an electro-clash take on the 80’s Cory Hart song Sunglasses at Night.

His 2006 debut album Sexor contained the hit (Far from) Home, which came in two delightful versions. Plus he showed a knack from creating unexpected covers with his takes on songs by Public Enemy and Talking Heads.

Tiga’s 2009 follow up Ciao Tiga, was also filled with perfect slices of electro-pop. He went on to make several more albums and a slew of DJ compilations. Over the years he’s collaborated with Soulwax, Jake Shears, Booka Shade and many others.

Plus he’s shown he’s a deft hand at remix transforming songs by LCD Soundsystem, Dannii Minogue, Scissor Sisters, Pet Shop Boys, Peaches, Moby, and so many others.

The new album will arrive on 17th April.

Latest

News

Racing stable faces fine over use of gay slur in social media post

0
Queensland's Hulbert Racing fined $2,000 for using slurs on social media posts.
Culture

Tori Amos announces new album ‘In Times of Dragons’

0
The singer's new album will arrive in May.
News

Russian social media influencer to be deported from The Philippines over HIV scare

0
Nikita Chekhov is to be deported from the country after he claimed he was spreading HIV.
History

On This Gay Day | January 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day

0
January 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day  In 2005 UNESCO, the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Racing stable faces fine over use of gay slur in social media post

0
Queensland's Hulbert Racing fined $2,000 for using slurs on social media posts.
Culture

Tori Amos announces new album ‘In Times of Dragons’

0
The singer's new album will arrive in May.
News

Russian social media influencer to be deported from The Philippines over HIV scare

0
Nikita Chekhov is to be deported from the country after he claimed he was spreading HIV.
History

On This Gay Day | January 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day

0
January 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day  In 2005 UNESCO, the...
Culture

Savages celebrate a decade of ‘Adore Life’ with two new tracks

0
The songs from the vault have been a special surprise for fans a decade on from the band's last release.

Racing stable faces fine over use of gay slur in social media post

OUTinPerth -
Queensland's Hulbert Racing fined $2,000 for using slurs on social media posts.
Read more

Tori Amos announces new album ‘In Times of Dragons’

OUTinPerth -
The singer's new album will arrive in May.
Read more

Russian social media influencer to be deported from The Philippines over HIV scare

OUTinPerth -
Nikita Chekhov is to be deported from the country after he claimed he was spreading HIV.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture